Lottery Sambad Today – 19 August 2026
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Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Result August 19, 2026 - 1 PM
Dear Lottery 1 PM Result Table
|Lottery Name
|Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery
|Organizer
|Nagaland State Lotteries
|Draw Date
|19/08/2026
|Draw Time
|1 PM
|Draw Number
|42
|MRP
|₹7
Dear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery Result 19 August 2026 - 6 PM
Dear Lottery 6 PM Result Table
|Lottery Name
|Dear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery
|Organizer
|Sikkim State Lotteries
|Draw Date
|19/08/2026
|Draw Time
|6 PM
|Draw Number
|46
|MRP
|₹7
Dear Lottery 8 PM Result Coming Soon – 19 August 2026
Dear Lottery 8 PM Result Table
Quick Result Links
Open today’s live draw or browse the latest seven result dates.
Dear Lottery Sambad
Welcome to your trusted source for the latest Dear Lottery Sambad Today Result. We publish fast and accurate updates for every daily lottery draw, making it simple to check winning numbers in one place. Whether you need the 1:00 PM result, 6:00 PM result or 8:00 PM result, the result is updated after the official announcement.
Lottery Sambad Today Result
Stay updated with the latest Lottery Sambad Today Result. Every official result is published after the draw ends so players can verify ticket numbers without unnecessary delay.
The daily draws take place at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. After each draw, the official result sheet and available prize details are uploaded in one place. You can also check yesterday’s results.
How to Claim Lottery Prize
Download the latest prize claim form from the official Nagaland State Lotteries website. Complete it carefully and attach the required documents, including identity proof, photographs, PAN card, bank details and the original winning ticket.
Before submitting a claim, read our guide to the documents required to claim a lottery prize. Winners should also understand lottery winnings tax in India before beginning the claim process.
Complete claims and supporting documents must be submitted within the prescribed claim period. This website only provides result information and does not process or collect prize claims.
How to Check Today Results
Checking today’s Lottery Sambad Result is simple:
- Open today’s result section on the homepage.
- Select the latest 1 PM, 6 PM or 8 PM draw.
- Open the published official result sheet.
- Match your ticket number with the winning numbers.
- Verify the prize using the official result source.
After every draw, the website is updated quickly. Browse the Lottery Sambad Old Results archive when you need an earlier date.
FAQs – Lottery Sambad
Is Nagaland State Lottery real?
Yes. Under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, the Government of Nagaland owns and regulates the Nagaland State Lottery.
Who conducts Dear Lottery Sambad draws?
Within the Finance Department of the Government of Nagaland, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries conducts and monitors official draws through distributors appointed by the State Government.
When are Sambad Lottery results announced?
The official daily draw schedule includes 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. We publish the results shortly after each official draw.
How can I check Today Lottery Sambad Result?
Visit this website after the draw time, open the matching official result sheet and compare your ticket number with the published winning numbers.
Can I buy Dear Lottery Sambad tickets online?
No. Government lottery departments do not officially sell Dear Lottery Sambad tickets online. Purchase tickets only from authorized lottery sellers.
Who can participate in Dear Lottery Sambad?
Participation depends on the lottery laws applicable in the buyer’s state or location. Tickets should be purchased only from authorized sellers where the sale of Nagaland State Lottery tickets is legally permitted. Players should check their local rules before purchasing a ticket.
How long does it take to receive prize money?
Small prizes are usually available through authorized sellers. Higher-value prizes require document verification by the State Lottery Department, so processing may take several days or weeks.
Can I claim prizes through this website?
No. This website publishes Sambad lottery results for informational purposes only. Submit all prize claims directly to the official State Lottery Department.
What documents are required to claim a lottery prize?
Requirements may vary by prize amount. Winners may need the completed claim form, declaration form, original ticket, PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank details, cancelled cheque, photographs and attested documents. Always check the latest official instructions before submitting a claim.
Lottery Sambad Blog
Read the latest Lottery Sambad guides, result updates, lottery information, claim process, tax details and useful tips.Visit Lottery Sambad Blog