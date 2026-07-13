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Lottery Sambad Today – 19 August 2026

LIVEWednesday, 19 August 2026

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Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Result August 19, 2026 - 1 PM

DEAR SPARK WEDNESDAY Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result 19 August 2026

Dear Lottery 1 PM Result Table

Lottery NameDear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery
OrganizerNagaland State Lotteries
Draw Date19/08/2026
Draw Time1 PM
Draw Number42
MRP₹7
First Prize
Amount₹1 Crore
Seller Prize₹5 Lakhs
Winning Number(s)
66B 57799
Consolation Prize
Amount₹1,000
Seller Prize₹500
57799
Second Prize
Amount₹10,000
Seller Prize₹100
00062097392833949469566335797864375660216774871162
Third Prize
Amount₹500
Seller Prize₹50
0730176221562755377751966495729073359828
Fourth Prize
Amount₹250
Seller Prize₹20
1822229333523896480750176227708371419591
Fifth Prize
Amount₹120
Seller Prize₹10
0042053116382275299146435843653675908869011005971873228034264667596865977727890901250636188423683545490860006600780689920189073319912371359649296077670878129042022408661992246737185038610767757825943902840910199925073754517861446930783395690340093420532608382053756355702778769649040911312190262539965390642070747969973204331190221428024362555365057108832197410479123122202855455356196525720183549899

Dear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery Result 19 August 2026 - 6 PM

DEAR REGAL WEDNESDAY Lottery Sambad 6 PM Result 19 August 2026

Dear Lottery 6 PM Result Table

Lottery NameDear Regal Wednesday Weekly Lottery
OrganizerSikkim State Lotteries
Draw Date19/08/2026
Draw Time6 PM
Draw Number46
MRP₹7
First Prize
Amount₹1 Crore
Seller Prize₹5 Lakhs
Winning Number(s)
83J 60349
Consolation Prize
Amount₹1,000
Seller Prize₹500
60349
Second Prize
Amount₹10,000
Seller Prize₹500
06388112591606621077408584664659699635498227183464
Third Prize
Amount₹500
Seller Prize₹250
1735242530404466608367917623877594859675
Fourth Prize
Amount₹250
Seller Prize₹125
1718175932053298453451686575834091679743
Fifth Prize
Amount₹120
Seller Prize₹10
0001073318292373329053226271706380919132020007391925246934895335647370738285914202480969204024713832537366267076845491900303109420652571396854756808715085279332038412052110269442025589686573968676942404771448214827004277561269927676888895470483159621512856440057586999768389489580053917532244300945256124702078329891964906491757226730174964612870247863909096910654180023063289504062087051789491029764

Dear Lottery 8 PM Result Coming Soon – 19 August 2026

Lottery Sambad 8 PM Coming Soon
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Dear Lottery Sambad

Welcome to your trusted source for the latest Dear Lottery Sambad Today Result. We publish fast and accurate updates for every daily lottery draw, making it simple to check winning numbers in one place. Whether you need the 1:00 PM result, 6:00 PM result or 8:00 PM result, the result is updated after the official announcement.

TODAY

Lottery Sambad Today Result

Stay updated with the latest Lottery Sambad Today Result. Every official result is published after the draw ends so players can verify ticket numbers without unnecessary delay.

The daily draws take place at 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. After each draw, the official result sheet and available prize details are uploaded in one place. You can also check yesterday’s results.

01

How to Claim Lottery Prize

Download the latest prize claim form from the official Nagaland State Lotteries website. Complete it carefully and attach the required documents, including identity proof, photographs, PAN card, bank details and the original winning ticket.

Before submitting a claim, read our guide to the documents required to claim a lottery prize. Winners should also understand lottery winnings tax in India before beginning the claim process.

Complete claims and supporting documents must be submitted within the prescribed claim period. This website only provides result information and does not process or collect prize claims.

02

How to Check Today Results

Checking today’s Lottery Sambad Result is simple:

  1. Open today’s result section on the homepage.
  2. Select the latest 1 PM, 6 PM or 8 PM draw.
  3. Open the published official result sheet.
  4. Match your ticket number with the winning numbers.
  5. Verify the prize using the official result source.

After every draw, the website is updated quickly. Browse the Lottery Sambad Old Results archive when you need an earlier date.

Helpful Answers

FAQs – Lottery Sambad

Is Nagaland State Lottery real?

Yes. Under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, the Government of Nagaland owns and regulates the Nagaland State Lottery.

Who conducts Dear Lottery Sambad draws?

Within the Finance Department of the Government of Nagaland, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries conducts and monitors official draws through distributors appointed by the State Government.

When are Sambad Lottery results announced?

The official daily draw schedule includes 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. We publish the results shortly after each official draw.

How can I check Today Lottery Sambad Result?

Visit this website after the draw time, open the matching official result sheet and compare your ticket number with the published winning numbers.

Can I buy Dear Lottery Sambad tickets online?

No. Government lottery departments do not officially sell Dear Lottery Sambad tickets online. Purchase tickets only from authorized lottery sellers.

Who can participate in Dear Lottery Sambad?

Participation depends on the lottery laws applicable in the buyer’s state or location. Tickets should be purchased only from authorized sellers where the sale of Nagaland State Lottery tickets is legally permitted. Players should check their local rules before purchasing a ticket.

How long does it take to receive prize money?

Small prizes are usually available through authorized sellers. Higher-value prizes require document verification by the State Lottery Department, so processing may take several days or weeks.

Can I claim prizes through this website?

No. This website publishes Sambad lottery results for informational purposes only. Submit all prize claims directly to the official State Lottery Department.

What documents are required to claim a lottery prize?

Requirements may vary by prize amount. Winners may need the completed claim form, declaration form, original ticket, PAN card, Aadhaar card, bank details, cancelled cheque, photographs and attested documents. Always check the latest official instructions before submitting a claim.

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